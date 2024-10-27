GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Mazaka’: Ritu Varma onboard Sundeep Kishan’s next

Written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, ‘Mazaka’ is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina

Published - October 27, 2024 04:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ritu Varma with Sundeep Kishan on the sets of ‘Mazaka’; first look of ‘Mazaka’

Ritu Varma with Sundeep Kishan on the sets of ‘Mazaka’; first look of ‘Mazaka’ | Photo Credit: @AKentsOfficial/X

We had previously reported that actor Sundeep Kishan is teaming up with director Trinadha Rao Nakkina for a new Telugu film titled Mazaka. The latest is that actor Ritu Varma has joined the cast to play the female lead.

The makers announced the news on Saturday (October 26, 2024) with a fun promo video featuring Sundeep and Ritu.

Written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, Mazaka has music scored by Leon James and cinematography by Nizhar Shafi.

Produced by Balaji Gutta and Rajesh Danda under the banners Hasya Movies and AK Entertainment, the film is set to release in January 2025 during the festival of Sankranthi.

Ritu was seen earlier this year in the Sree Vishnu-starrer Swag. Sundeep, on the other hand, was seen in Captain Miller, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, and Raayan. Notably, director Trinadha Rao has previously made films such as Dhamaka (2022) and Nenu Local (2017)

