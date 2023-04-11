ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mayor of Kingstown’, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ and other Paramount titles to stream on Prime Video India

April 11, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

The deal also features other original shows including ‘Californication’, ‘Dexter’, ‘The Good Wife’, ‘NCIS’, ‘Blue Bloods’ and more

The Hindu Bureau

‘1883’, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

Prime Video India today announced a distribution deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Under the expansion, Paramount+ titles like Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and The Stand will stream their first seasons in India on Prime and Prime Video Mobile Edition.

Additionally, Star Trek: Discovery (seasons 1-4) will also be available on the platform.

The deal also features other popular original shows including Californication, Dexter, The Good Wife, NCIS, Blue Bloods, The Good Fight, Madam Secretary, Reign, The Great, Seal Team, Under the Dome, Munich Games and Parot.

“We are delighted to announce that a curated selection of Paramount Global content is available for streaming to Prime Members in India at no extra cost,” said Manish Menghani, Director - Content Licensing, Prime Video, India.

“The slate includes a diverse mix of genres from fantasy and adventure to drama and sci-fi, with each show featuring a stellar cast. At Prime Video, our goal is to make it easy for customers to get deeply immersed in the best stories from the most prolific storytellers and studios around the world. We are certain Indian viewers will enjoy these award-winning shows that have resonated with audiences worldwide,” he added.

