Mayilsamy, Tamil actor and comedian, no more

February 19, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:15 am IST

Mayilsamy essayed supporting roles and was a part of comedy tracks in Tamil films

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Mayilsamy. | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

Actor and comedian Mayilsamy, who has appeared in several Tamil films over the years died in Chennai on February 19. He was 57 years old. 

Beginning his film career in the 1980s, the actor essayed small roles in a number of films including Actor Kamal Hassan starrers Apoorva Sagodharargal and Michael Madhana Kama Rajan. He soon began to feature in supporting roles and was a part of the comedy tracks in films.  His filmography includes 12 B, Poovellam Unvasam, Parthale Paravasam, Whistle, and Ghilli. Many of his memorable comedy performances are with Actor and Comedian Vivek.

 He was also a regular part of the Sun TV Show, Asathapovadhu Yaaru, as a judge. 

Actor Vikram, who had acted with Mayilsamy in films Dhill and Dhool tweeted “Your sweet funny ways will always be remembered dear Mayil”.

Sound designer Resul Pookutty, in a tweet, said that he was shocked to hear of his demise, and said that he had wanted him to do a role in his directorial ‘Otta’. “He could not manage dates and could not travel due to his health conditions. I miss him dearly,” his tweet read.

Actor Sarath Kumar too expressed his condolences and said that he was shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely demise of his good friend, actor and philanthropist Mayilsamy.

