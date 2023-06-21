HamberMenu
Maya Hawke has mixed feelings about Robin having a girlfriend in ‘Stranger Things 5’

Production on the show’s final season was supposed to commence this summer but has been put on hold amid the ongoing writers strike

June 21, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
(L to R) Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler in ‘Stranger Things’

(L to R) Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler in ‘Stranger Things’ | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

At the end of Stranger Things 4, Maya Hawke’s character Robin was getting close to Vickie, a clarinettist who plays with her in the Hawkins High marching band. It was speculated that the two will become a couple in the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things. But Hawke has stated that she has mixed feelings about Robin having a girlfriend in the series.

During a press interaction with Yahoo Entertainment for her upcoming film Asteroid City, when asked about Robin having a girlfriend, the young actor said, “I don’t know. I feel mixed about it. I feel that it’s both a great thing, but I also love characters where their love life is not the centre of their existence. That friendship with Steve is so special. And friendships have been carrying me through my life. I think they’re really important and they deserve their airtime.”

Robin’s friendship with Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) is one of the series’ key subplots and it looks like she doesn’t want much to be changed for the final season.

Production on the show’s final season was supposed to commence this summer but has been put on hold amid the ongoing writers strike.

