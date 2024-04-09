ADVERTISEMENT

‘MaXXXine’ trailer: Mia Goth’s Maxine is haunted by a creepy serial killer as her sinister past catches up

April 09, 2024 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

Third instalment in filmmaker Ti West’s ‘X’ trilogy, the film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon

The Hindu Bureau

Mia Goth in a still from MaXXXine’ | Photo Credit: A24

The trailer of MaXXXine, the upcoming third instalment in filmmaker Ti West’s X trilogy, was released by A24 on Monday. The film has Mia Goth reprising her role as the titular character and continues the story after the events of 2022’s X, the first film which was followed up with a prequel named Pearl the same year.

The trailer begins to show Maxine auditioning for a role that will help her transition from the adult film industry to mainstream Hollywood. But when a creepy serial killer named The Night Stalker makes an entrance, Maxine’s troubled past eerily begins to chase her.

MaXXXine is reported as the final film of the X franchise. The first film, which also starred Jenna Ortega and Martin Henderson alongside Goth, followed a group of amateur adult filmmakers who venture out to an elderly couple’s cabin in Texas to shoot a porn film where some very unusual events transpire. Pearl, the prequel, told the story of the owner of the property.

MaXXXine also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon. The film is produced by West, Jacob Jaffke, Harrison Kreiss and Kevin Turen. An official release date is yet to be announced but some news reports suggest that the film will be released in theatres on July 5.

