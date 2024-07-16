ADVERTISEMENT

‘Max’ teaser: Sudeep-starrer promises an intense action entertainer

Published - July 16, 2024 01:22 pm IST

Directed by Vijay Karthikeya, ‘Max’ has music from Ajaneesh Loknath

The Hindu Bureau

Sudeep in ‘Max’. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The makers of Max have released the film’s teaser. The highly anticipated Kannada movie, directed by Vijay Karthikeya, stars Sudeep in the lead. Max is produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations and Sudeep’s Kichcha Creations.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kichcha 46’ teaser: A demonic Kichcha Sudeep in a violence-heavy actioner

The teaser shows Sudeep as an unhinged action hero. In the final shot of the teaser, he sets off to a wild dance. The one-minute video also shows a glimpse of Sharath Lohitashwa, seasoned Telugu actor Sunil and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Shekar Chandra is the cinematographer of Max while S R Ganesh Baabu is the editor. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed for the movie.

ALSO READ:‘Kichcha 47’: Srinidhi Shetty on board Sudeep’s next with Cheran

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sudeep was last seen in an extended cameo in Upendra’s Kabzaa (2023), a period gangster film directed by R Chandru. He will lead a film bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films and to be directed by Cheran. The film is tentatively Kichcha 47. The actor is also set to direct and star inKK, to be produced by KRG Studios.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US