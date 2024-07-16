‘Max’ teaser: Sudeep-starrer promises an intense action entertainer

The makers of Max have released the film’s teaser. The highly anticipated Kannada movie, directed by Vijay Karthikeya, stars Sudeep in the lead. Max is produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations and Sudeep’s Kichcha Creations.

The teaser shows Sudeep as an unhinged action hero. In the final shot of the teaser, he sets off to a wild dance. The one-minute video also shows a glimpse of Sharath Lohitashwa, seasoned Telugu actor Sunil and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Shekar Chandra is the cinematographer of Max while S R Ganesh Baabu is the editor. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed for the movie.

ALSO READ:‘Kichcha 47’: Srinidhi Shetty on board Sudeep’s next with Cheran

Sudeep was last seen in an extended cameo in Upendra’s Kabzaa (2023), a period gangster film directed by R Chandru. He will lead a film bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films and to be directed by Cheran. The film is tentatively Kichcha 47. The actor is also set to direct and star inKK, to be produced by KRG Studios.