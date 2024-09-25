GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Matthias Schoenaerts to portray villain in DC Studios’ ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’

‘Supergirl’ is based on Tom King’s 2022 comic book series ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’

Published - September 25, 2024 03:53 pm IST

PTI
Matthias Schoenaerts

Matthias Schoenaerts | Photo Credit: @__zenith______/Instagram

Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts will play the antagonist in DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. To be directed by Craig Gillespie of Cruellafame, the movie will feature House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock in the lead role of Woman of Steel, also known as Kara Zor-El, who is the cousin of Superman.

Craig Gillespie in talks to direct DCU’s ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Supergirl is based on Tom King’s 2022 comic book series ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’. Ana Nogueira adapted the comic book for the big screen.

In the comic, the villain is Krem of the Yellow Hill, who kills a young alien girl’s father. She seeks help from Supergirl in order to get justice. Supergirl will be the second DC Studios’ project to go into production after DC Studios boss James Gunn’s Superman.

The movie is expected to start filming in January 2025 in the UK and is currently scheduled to be released in US theatres on June 26, 2026.

James Gunn’s ‘Superman: Legacy’ wraps production

Schoenaerts is best known for appearing in movies such as The Drop, Far from the Madding Crowd, The Danish Girl, A Bigger Splash, Red Sparrow, A Hidden Life and The Old Guard. He was most recently seen in HBO's miniseriesThe Regime, co-starring Kate Winslet.

