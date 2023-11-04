HamberMenu
Matthew Perry laid to rest in Los Angeles

All five ‘Friends’ co-stars of Perry - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer - were present at the funeral

November 04, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

Reuters
Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Actor Matthew Perry, who died on Saturday at age 54, was laid to rest on Friday at a Los Angeles cemetery in a service attended by relatives and castmates from the hit 1990s television sitcom Friends, show business media reported, citing photographs.

Mourners gathered at the Forest Lawn cemetery in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, less than a mile from the Warner Brothers studio where the show was filmed. It is also the final resting place of numerous Hollywood A-listers including Michael Jackson, Lucille Ball and Elizabeth Taylor.

A tribute to Matthew Perry: Why he’s much more than just Chandler Bing

Perry, who played wise-cracking Chandler Bing on Friends from 1994 to 2004, was found dead in his Los Angeles home, generating an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow celebrities. The five surviving co-stars of the show paid tribute on Monday to their fallen castmate in a joint message lamenting his death as an "unfathomable loss."

All five Friends co-stars - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer - were there. Perry's father, John Bennett Perry, and his stepfather, Keith Morrison, were also present. In all, about 20 people dressed in black attended and gathered around a burial plot.

The Friends co-stars issued a joint statement on Tuesday, saying they were "utterly devastated by the loss," adding that they would have more to say in time. The cause and manner of Perry's death are to be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, following completion of an autopsy with toxicology tests.

