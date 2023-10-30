ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Perry death | Family thanks well-wishers for ‘tremendous outpouring of love’

October 30, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

On Saturday, Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub and was believed to have drowned; no official cause or contributing factors to his death have been established yet

PTI

Matthew Perry | Photo Credit: WILLY SANJUAN

Matthew Perry's family has expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers for remembering the Friends star, who died at his home in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Perry passed away on Saturday at his Pacific Palisades residence. He was found unresponsive in his hot tub and was believed to have drowned. No official cause or contributing factors to his death have been established yet.

ALSO READ
Matthew Perry death | Hollywood mourns ‘Friends’ actor

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love," Perry's family told TMZ.

According to the publication, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will prepare an official report on the 54-year-old actor’s death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Perry shot to international fame with the popular sitcom Friends for his portrayal of the socially awkward but amiable Chandler Bing who used sarcasm to get by in life.

Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with the show’s executive producer Kevin Bright, released a joint statement expressing their shock over the sudden demise of the actor.

ALSO READ
Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing turns his harrowing life story of addiction into an engrossing book: review of Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives," the trio said in a statement to The Times.

A makeshift memorial for Matthew Perry is seen outside the building known as the “Friends” building in New York, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Fans lingered in the rain, taking pictures and leaving flowers on the corner outside the building shown in exterior shots on the popular TV show. | Photo Credit: Brooke Lansdale

They praised Perry’s comedic acting abilities, highlighted throughout the show's 10-year run.

“He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us,” they wrote.

“We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

ALSO READ
Matthew Perry death | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau grieves death of "school" friend, recalls duo's childhood memories

Besides his work on Friends, Perry's credits include films such as Fools Rush In and The Whole Nine Yards. In 2015, he played Oscar for a CBS reboot of The Odd Couple that aired for two seasons.

In 2021, the actor appeared on HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion special along with Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, Schwimmer, and LeBlanc.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US