HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Matthew Perry death | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau grieves death of "school" friend, recalls duo's childhood memories

Perry, best known as one of the stars of the hit sitcom ‘Friends’, was found dead on October 29 at his Los Angeles home

October 29, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

ANI
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference in New York, U.S., September 21, 2023; Matthew Perry at the Comedy Awards 2012 in New York, U.S., April 28, 2012

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference in New York, U.S., September 21, 2023; Matthew Perry at the Comedy Awards 2012 in New York, U.S., April 28, 2012 | Photo Credit: Mike Segar/REUTERS and LEE CELANO/REUTERS

The sudden demise of Friends star Matthew Perry left Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extremely saddened. Not many know but Perry was Trudeau's schoolmate.

After learning about the passing of Perry, Trudeau took to X and paid his heartfelt tribute to him.

ALSO READ
Matthew Perry death | Hollywood mourns ‘Friends’ actor

Before moving to the United States and becoming famous for his acting chops on the iconic American sitcom Friends, Perry used to live in Canada. Earlier during a chat show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Perry had revealed that Trudeau had gone to the same school where he went, and he (Perry) used to be his senior, People reported.

Perry also recalled how he and a friend "beat up" the future Prime Minister when the actor was in fifth grade. "We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't, so it was pure jealousy," Perry explained then, adding, "I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up. ... I'm not bragging about this. This is terrible. I was a stupid kid. I didn't want to beat him up."

He went on to joke, "I think I was rather instrumental in him going to such great heights in becoming the Prime Minister. I think he said, 'I'm going to rise above this and become Prime Minister.'

ALSO READ
Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing turns his harrowing life story of addiction into an engrossing book: review of Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing

"Trudeau, to his credit, expressed a sense of humour about the childhood experience following Perry's appearance, tweeting nearly two weeks later: "I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?"

Also, as per People, Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison, was press secretary to Trudeau's father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Undoubtedly, Trudeau and Perry had shared a long association. Perry was found dead and unresponsive on October 29 in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home and could not be resuscitated, the LA Times citing law enforcement sources reported.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.