Matthew Macfadyen joins Prime Video thriller ‘Holland, Michigan’

February 07, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - Los Angeles

Actor Matthew Macfadyen has boarded the cast of Prime Video thriller movie Holland, Michigan.

The film will see the Succession star share screen space with Nicole Kidman and Gael García Bernal.

According to the entertainment website Deadline, Mimi Cave is set to direct the feature billed as a "Hitchcock-style thriller involving secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town".

Kidman is also producing the project with Per Saari via her Blossom Films banner. Pacific View Management and Productions' Peter Dealbert is backing the film as well along with Kate Churchill of Churchill Films, who is serving as executive producer.

Macfadyen is best known for playing Tom Wambsgans in HBO’s drama series Succession, which returns for its fourth season in March. He has won an Emmy and a BAFTA for his performance in the show.