ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Macfadyen joins Prime Video thriller ‘Holland, Michigan’

February 07, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - Los Angeles

Mimi Cave is set to direct the feature billed as a "Hitchcock-style thriller involving secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town"

PTI

Matthew Macfadyen in a still from ‘Succession’ | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Actor Matthew Macfadyen has boarded the cast of Prime Video thriller movie Holland, Michigan.

The film will see the Succession star share screen space with Nicole Kidman and Gael García Bernal.

According to the entertainment website Deadline, Mimi Cave is set to direct the feature billed as a "Hitchcock-style thriller involving secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kidman is also producing the project with Per Saari via her Blossom Films banner. Pacific View Management and Productions' Peter Dealbert is backing the film as well along with Kate Churchill of Churchill Films, who is serving as executive producer.

Macfadyen is best known for playing Tom Wambsgans in HBO’s drama series Succession, which returns for its fourth season in March. He has won an Emmy and a BAFTA for his performance in the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US