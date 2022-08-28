Matt Shakman in talks to direct Marvel's 'Fantastic Four', leaves new 'Star Trek' film

The development comes after ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ filmmaker Jon Watts stepped away from the film earlier this year

PTI
August 28, 2022 12:35 IST

Logo of the new ‘Fantastic Four’ movie | Photo Credit: Marvel.com

WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman is in negotiations to direct the upcoming Fantastic Four movie for Marvel Studios.

According to Variety, the development comes after Spider-Man: No Way Home filmmaker Jon Watts stepped away from the much-anticipated film in April this year.

As Shakman is looking at a new Marvel project, the director has decided to exit the Star Trek feature at Paramount Pictures.

The studio shared the news of Shakman's departure in a statement on Friday.

"Matt Shakman is an incredibly talented filmmaker, and we regret the timing didn’t align for him to direct our upcoming ‘Star Trek’ film. We are grateful for his many contributions, are excited about the creative vision of this next chapter and look forward to bringing it to audiences all around world," the statement read.

Fantastic Four will kick off Phase 6 of Marvel’s storytelling. It will be released in theatres on November 8, 2024. Watts was announced as the director of Fantastic Four in December 2020 during the Disney Investor Day presentation.

Marvel Studios acquired the cinematic rights for the superhero team, which previously has been made thrice for the big screen, after it took control of 20th Century Fox.

