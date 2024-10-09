ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Damon to star in Christopher Nolan’s next; release date revealed

Updated - October 09, 2024 12:48 pm IST

Nolan has set up his much-awaited ‘Oppenheimer’ follow-up at Universal Pictures, eyeing a mid-2026 IMAX release 

The Hindu Bureau

Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon

Christopher Nolan is returning to Universal for his follow-up to Oppenheimer. The upcoming film, said to star Matt Damon, will release theatrically on July 17, 2026 in IMAX, Deadline reported. 

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Terminator Zero’ series review: Netflix’s gripping anime overhaul gives Judgement Day a much-needed software update

Nolan delivered one of his most successful films in Oppenheimer, a broody biopic of the American theoretical physicist who fathered the atomic bomb. One of the key characters in the ensemble, General Leslie Groves, who drove the Manhattan Project, was played by Damon. Now The Bourne Identity actor is reportedly in talks to headline Nolan’s next.

 Universal Studios produced Oppenheimer after Nolan’s much-publicized split with Warner Bros. im 2020. The film, starring Cillian Murphy, became a box-office behemoth in 2023 and also won five Oscars, including Nolan’s first for directing.

Matt Damon interview: On ‘The Instigators’ and his friendship with the Affleck brothers

Plot details about Nolan’s upcoming venture are under wraps. The film is expected to begin shooting in early 2025. Besides Oppenheimer, Damon had worked briefly with Nolan on Interstellar (2014).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US