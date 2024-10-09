Matt Damon to star in Christopher Nolan’s next; release date revealed

Christopher Nolan is returning to Universal for his follow-up to Oppenheimer. The upcoming film, said to star Matt Damon, will release theatrically on July 17, 2026 in IMAX, Deadline reported.

Nolan delivered one of his most successful films in Oppenheimer, a broody biopic of the American theoretical physicist who fathered the atomic bomb. One of the key characters in the ensemble, General Leslie Groves, who drove the Manhattan Project, was played by Damon. Now The Bourne Identity actor is reportedly in talks to headline Nolan’s next.

Universal Studios produced Oppenheimer after Nolan’s much-publicized split with Warner Bros. im 2020. The film, starring Cillian Murphy, became a box-office behemoth in 2023 and also won five Oscars, including Nolan’s first for directing.

Plot details about Nolan’s upcoming venture are under wraps. The film is expected to begin shooting in early 2025. Besides Oppenheimer, Damon had worked briefly with Nolan on Interstellar (2014).

