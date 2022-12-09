Matt Damon, Casey Affleck to star in ‘The Instigators’

December 09, 2022

The film is helmed by Doug Liman, who directed Matt Damon’s 2002 film ‘The Bourne Identity’

PTI

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck | Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images

Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are set to play the lead characters in the heist movie The Instigators, to be directed by Doug Liman.

The Ocean's Eleven co-actors will star as two thieves in the Apple Original. According to Deadline, Damon and Ben Affleck are producing the project via their newly launched banner Artists Equity.

Jeff Robinov and John Graham are also producing through Studio 8 along with Kevin Walsh of The Walsh Company.

The story revolves around two thieves who must go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry. The script was penned by Chuck MacLean and was developed by Robinov, Graham and Casey Affleck.

Liman and Damon have previously worked in 2002's The Bourne Identity, which launched the Jason Bourne film series.

