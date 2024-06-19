ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to reunite for upcoming crime-thriller ‘RIP’

Published - June 19, 2024 01:50 pm IST

Produced by Damon and Affleck’s Artists Equity, the film is scheduled to begin shooting this fall

The Hindu Bureau

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon | Photo Credit: Ashley Landis

Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are set to reunite on screen in the upcoming crime-thriller RIP, with Joe Carnahan attached to write and direct.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Instigators’ trailer: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are robbers on the run

The film, produced by Damon and Affleck’s company Artists Equity, is scheduled to begin shooting this fall. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the project has already sparked significant interest from both theatrical and streaming distributors.

Artists Equity, launched by Damon and Affleck in November 2022, has quickly made a name for itself with successful releases. Their first film, Air, debuted in spring 2023 to critical acclaim and impressive box office returns. Following this, the studio produced the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told for Amazon MGM Studios and the feature Small Things Like These, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and earned Emily Watson a Silver Bear for Best Supporting Actress.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon interview: On ‘Air’ and the art of staying best friends for 40 years

RIP marks a swift assembly for Damon and Affleck, who were eager for a new project as Affleck wrapped up production on The Accountant 2. The duo had initially planned to work on another crime thriller, Animals, but scheduling conflicts postponed that venture, paving the way for RIP. Meanwhile, Carnahan is best known for his work on Narc and Smokin’ Aces.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US