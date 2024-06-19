Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to reunite for upcoming crime-thriller ‘RIP’

Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are set to reunite on screen in the upcoming crime-thriller RIP, with Joe Carnahan attached to write and direct.

The film, produced by Damon and Affleck’s company Artists Equity, is scheduled to begin shooting this fall. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the project has already sparked significant interest from both theatrical and streaming distributors.

Artists Equity, launched by Damon and Affleck in November 2022, has quickly made a name for itself with successful releases. Their first film, Air, debuted in spring 2023 to critical acclaim and impressive box office returns. Following this, the studio produced the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told for Amazon MGM Studios and the feature Small Things Like These, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and earned Emily Watson a Silver Bear for Best Supporting Actress.

RIP marks a swift assembly for Damon and Affleck, who were eager for a new project as Affleck wrapped up production on The Accountant 2. The duo had initially planned to work on another crime thriller, Animals, but scheduling conflicts postponed that venture, paving the way for RIP. Meanwhile, Carnahan is best known for his work on Narc and Smokin’ Aces.

