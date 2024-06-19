GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to reunite for upcoming crime-thriller ‘RIP’

Produced by Damon and Affleck’s Artists Equity, the film is scheduled to begin shooting this fall

Published - June 19, 2024 01:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon | Photo Credit: Ashley Landis

Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are set to reunite on screen in the upcoming crime-thriller RIP, with Joe Carnahan attached to write and direct.

‘The Instigators’ trailer: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are robbers on the run

The film, produced by Damon and Affleck’s company Artists Equity, is scheduled to begin shooting this fall. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the project has already sparked significant interest from both theatrical and streaming distributors.

Artists Equity, launched by Damon and Affleck in November 2022, has quickly made a name for itself with successful releases. Their first film, Air, debuted in spring 2023 to critical acclaim and impressive box office returns. Following this, the studio produced the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told for Amazon MGM Studios and the feature Small Things Like These, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and earned Emily Watson a Silver Bear for Best Supporting Actress.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon interview: On ‘Air’ and the art of staying best friends for 40 years

RIP marks a swift assembly for Damon and Affleck, who were eager for a new project as Affleck wrapped up production on The Accountant 2. The duo had initially planned to work on another crime thriller, Animals, but scheduling conflicts postponed that venture, paving the way for RIP. Meanwhile, Carnahan is best known for his work on Narc and Smokin’ Aces.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.