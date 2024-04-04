ADVERTISEMENT

‘Matrix 5’ in the works with ‘The Martian’ screenwriter attached to direct

April 04, 2024 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

Lana Wachowski, who helmed 2021’s ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ is attached as an executive producer

ANI

Actor Keanu Reeves in a still from ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ | Photo Credit: HO

A fifth movie in the Matrix franchise is in development, Warner Bros. has announced. It'll be the first instalment without Lana or Lily Wachowski as directors.

According to Variety, The Martian screenwriter Drew Goddard will handle filmmaking duties. He will also write the script and produce with his partner at Goddard Textiles, Sarah Esberg.

Lana Wachowski, who helmed the most recent Matrix installment, 2021's Resurrectionsis attached as an executive producer.

Plot details have not been disclosed yet but Warner Bros. Motion Pictures president of production Jesse Ehrman teased that the story will advance the fantasy world without straying too far from what made the series a success.

"Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honouring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters," Ehrman said in a statement.

"The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis' spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio," Ehrman added.

The Matrix, which kicked off the franchise in 1999, is considered one of the most influential science-fiction movies of all time. It inspired three sequels, 2003's The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, and 2021's The Matrix Resurrections.

