GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

‘Matrix 5’ in the works with ‘The Martian’ screenwriter attached to direct

Lana Wachowski, who helmed 2021’s ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ is attached as an executive producer

April 04, 2024 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

ANI
Actor Keanu Reeves in a still from ‘The Matrix Reloaded’

Actor Keanu Reeves in a still from ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ | Photo Credit: HO

A fifth movie in the Matrix franchise is in development, Warner Bros. has announced. It'll be the first instalment without Lana or Lily Wachowski as directors.

According to Variety, The Martian screenwriter Drew Goddard will handle filmmaking duties. He will also write the script and produce with his partner at Goddard Textiles, Sarah Esberg.

Lana Wachowski, who helmed the most recent Matrix installment, 2021's Resurrectionsis attached as an executive producer.

The ‘Matrix’ movies stand for transgender allegory, says director Lilly Wachowski

Plot details have not been disclosed yet but Warner Bros. Motion Pictures president of production Jesse Ehrman teased that the story will advance the fantasy world without straying too far from what made the series a success.

"Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honouring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters," Ehrman said in a statement.

"The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis' spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio," Ehrman added.

The Matrix, which kicked off the franchise in 1999, is considered one of the most influential science-fiction movies of all time. It inspired three sequels, 2003's The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, and 2021's The Matrix Resurrections.

‘The Matrix’ wanted Sandra Bullock as Neo before Keanu Reeves took the role

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.