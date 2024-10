‘Matka’: Varun Tej’s film with director Karuna Kumar gets a release date

We had previously reported that Varun Tej is teaming up with director Karuna Kumar of Palasa 1978 fame for a film titled Matka. The film’s release date has been announced by the makers now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Varun took to X to share the news with a new poster. The film will hit theatres on November 14, 2024.

The film’s first look poster featured Varun in a suit with a cigar behind a table filled with cash and a gun. While he’s seen sporting the look of an elderly person, his reflection on the glass table shows a younger version of the character. In the release date announcement poster, Varun is seen in a retro look, sporting the young look.

Produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala under the Vyra Entertainments banner, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi. Matka’s cast also includes Naveen Chandra, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay, P Ravi Shankar, and others in pivotal roles.

With music by GV Prakash, A Kishor Kumar handles the film’s cinematography while Karthika Srinivas R is in charge of editing. Apart from Telugu, Matka will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.