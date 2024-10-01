GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Matka’: Varun Tej’s film with director Karuna Kumar gets a release date

The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi

Published - October 01, 2024 01:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Release date announcement poster of Varun Tej’s ‘Matka’

Release date announcement poster of Varun Tej’s ‘Matka’ | Photo Credit: @IAmVarunTej/X

We had previously reported that Varun Tej is teaming up with director Karuna Kumar of Palasa 1978 fame for a film titled Matka. The film’s release date has been announced by the makers now.

Varun Tej - Karuna Kumar film titled ‘Matka’

Varun took to X to share the news with a new poster. The film will hit theatres on November 14, 2024.

The film’s first look poster featured Varun in a suit with a cigar behind a table filled with cash and a gun. While he’s seen sporting the look of an elderly person, his reflection on the glass table shows a younger version of the character. In the release date announcement poster, Varun is seen in a retro look, sporting the young look.

Makers of Varun Tej’s ‘Matka’ spend 15 crore on vintage Vizag sets

Produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala under the Vyra Entertainments banner, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi. Matka’s cast also includes Naveen Chandra, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay, P Ravi Shankar, and others in pivotal roles.

With music by GV Prakash, A Kishor Kumar handles the film’s cinematography while Karthika Srinivas R is in charge of editing. Apart from Telugu, Matka will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

