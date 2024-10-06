‘Matka’ teaser: Varun Tej plays a Godfather-figure in this period actioner

We had previously reported that Varun Tej is teaming up with director Karuna Kumar of Palasa 1978 fame for a film titled Matka. On Saturday (September 5, 2024), the makers unveiled the teaser of the period film.

The two-minute teaser of the film shows glimpses of a larger-than-life story set in Visakhapatnam, spanning 24 years between 1958 and 1982, that is based on a real-life incident. We see how from “the 99% of the population who fight amongst themselves for 1 paise of a rupee,” Varun Tej’s hero turns the table to become the “1% who gets 99 paise of a rupee.” Matka, a coming-of-age gangster story, seems to follow the footsteps of popular titles like Godfather, Nayakan, Malik, and KGF.

Featuring Meenakshi Chowdary, and Nora Fatehi as the female leads, the upcoming film also stars Naveen Chandra, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay, P Ravi Shankar, and others in pivotal roles.

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the upcoming film has cinematography by A Kishor Kumar and editing by Karthika Srinivas R. Produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala under the Vyra Entertainments banner, Matka will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on November 14.