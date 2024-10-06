GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Matka’ teaser: Varun Tej plays a Godfather-figure in this period actioner

Featuring Meenakshi Chowdary, and Nora Fatehi as the female leads, the film is set to release in theatres on November 14

Published - October 06, 2024 12:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Varun Tej in a still from ‘Matka’

Varun Tej in a still from ‘Matka’ | Photo Credit: Aditya Music/YouTube

We had previously reported that Varun Tej is teaming up with director Karuna Kumar of Palasa 1978 fame for a film titled Matka. On Saturday (September 5, 2024), the makers unveiled the teaser of the period film.

The two-minute teaser of the film shows glimpses of a larger-than-life story set in Visakhapatnam, spanning 24 years between 1958 and 1982, that is based on a real-life incident. We see how from “the 99% of the population who fight amongst themselves for 1 paise of a rupee,” Varun Tej’s hero turns the table to become the “1% who gets 99 paise of a rupee.” Matka, a coming-of-age gangster story, seems to follow the footsteps of popular titles like Godfather, Nayakan, Malik, and KGF.

Varun Tej on ‘Operation Valentine’: War-based films are rare in Telugu

Featuring Meenakshi Chowdary, and Nora Fatehi as the female leads, the upcoming film also stars Naveen Chandra, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay, P Ravi Shankar, and others in pivotal roles.

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the upcoming film has cinematography by A Kishor Kumar and editing by Karthika Srinivas R. Produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala under the Vyra Entertainments banner, Matka will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on November 14.

‘Devara: Part 1’ movie review: NTR and Anirudh amp up the intensity in an overstretched action drama

Published - October 06, 2024 12:09 pm IST

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.