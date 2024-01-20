ADVERTISEMENT

‘Matka’ Opening Bracket: Makers share a glimpse of the Varun Tej starrer on his birthday

January 20, 2024 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST

The film’s cast includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi, Naveen Chandra and Kishore

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Matka’ | Photo Credit: @vyraents/YouTube

We had previously reported that Varun Tej is teaming up with director Karuna Kumar of Palasa 1978fame for a film titled Matka. The makers of the film have now released a glimpse video on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

The video, titled ‘Matka Opening Bracket’, introduces us to the ensemble cast of the film and finally shows a glimpse of Varun Tej’s character.

Produced by Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Talluri under Vyra Entertainments in association with SRT Entertainments, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi. The rest of the cast includes Naveen Chandra, Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Mime Gopi, Roopalakshmi, Vijayrama Raju, Jagadeesh and Raj Thirandas.

With music by GV Prakash, A Kishor Kumar is handling the film’s cinematography while Karthika Srinivas R is in charge of editing. Apart from Telugu, Matka will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Watch the glimpse video here:

