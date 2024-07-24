ADVERTISEMENT

Mathew Thomas - Arjun Ashokan’s ‘Bromance’ goes on floors

Published - July 24, 2024 05:03 pm IST

Also starring Mahima Nambiar, the film is helmed by Arun D Jose of ‘Jo and Jo’ and ‘Journey of Love 18+’ fame

‘Bromance’ Title poster and a still from the film’s pooja ceremony

Mathew Thomas and Arjun Ashokan are teaming up for a new Malayalam film titled Bromance. The film, which commenced with an official pooja ceremony on July 15, has now gone on floors.

Mathew took to Instagram to share the title poster of the film.

Also starring Mahima Nambiar, the film is helmed by Arun D Jose of Jo and Jo and Journey of Love 18+ fame. Kalabhavan Shajon, Binu Pappu, Shyam Mohan and Sangeet Pratap are also part of Bromance.

Said to be a comedy entertainer, the film’s technical team consists of music composer Govind Vasantha, cinematographer Akhil George and editor Chaman Chakko. The screenplay of Bromance is written by ADJ, Raveesh Nath and Thomas P Sebastian.

