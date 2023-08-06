HamberMenu
‘Mathagam’ trailer: Atharvaa takes on Manikandan in Disney+ Hotstar’s intense crime drama

‘Mathagam’ is directed by Prasath Murugesan

August 06, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The trailer of Atharvaa, Manikandan and Nikhila Vimal’s Disney+ Hotstar’s new Tamil original Mathagam was released by the makers today.

The series will follow a police force that chases down a crime syndicate to protect the lives of civilians in the city. Atharvaa will be seen in the role of a police officer.

“The difference between a cop’s gun and mine is that all I have to do is pull the trigger to shoot, whereas he has to wait for the nod of the law,” says Manikandan at the end of the video.

The series is directed by Prasath Murugesan, who had earlier helmed Kidaari and the web series Queen and produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment. The series also stars Gautham Menon, Dilnaz Irani, Ilavarasu, Dhivyadarshini, Vadivukarasi, Aruvi Thirunavukkarasu, Munnar Ramesh, Sarath Ravi, Rishikanth and Murali Abbas.

The music for the series is by Darbuka Siva while cinematography is by Edwin Sakay and editing is by Praveen Antony. 

Take a look at the trailer here:

