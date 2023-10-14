ADVERTISEMENT

‘Masterpeace’, starring Nithya Menen and Sharaf U Dheen, gets a premiere date

October 14, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

Directed by ‘Oru Thekkan Thallu Case’-fame Sreejith N, the series is written by Praveen S

The Hindu Bureau

Nithya Menen in a still from ‘Masterpeace’ | Photo Credit: @DisneyPlusHotstarMalayalam/YouTube

We had previously reported that Nithya Menen and Sharaf U Dheen are teaming up for Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming Malayalam web series Masterpeace. It’s now known that the series will start streaming on October 25.

ALSO READ
Malayalam director Sreejith N talks about his web series ‘Masterpeace,’ starring Nithya Menen and Sharafudheen
ALSO READ
Teaser of Nithya Menen, Sharaf U Dheen starrer ‘Masterpeace’ out

Directed by Oru Thekkan Thallu Case-fame Sreejith N, the series is written by Praveen S. Masterpeace is a comedy drama with the makers calling it the “the great Indian family trauma.”

Renji Panicker, Maala Parvathi, Shanthi Krishna, and Asokan form the rest of the cast. While Riyas K Babhar has edited the series, Aslam K Purayil has done the cinematography. Bijibal has composed the music. Masterpeace marks the second Malayalam web series from Disney+ Hotstar after the investigative thriller, Kerala Crime Files.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US