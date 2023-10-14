‘Masterpeace’, starring Nithya Menen and Sharaf U Dheen, gets a premiere date

October 14, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

We had previously reported that Nithya Menen and Sharaf U Dheen are teaming up for Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming Malayalam web series Masterpeace. It’s now known that the series will start streaming on October 25.

Directed by Oru Thekkan Thallu Case-fame Sreejith N, the series is written by Praveen S. Masterpeace is a comedy drama with the makers calling it the “the great Indian family trauma.”

Renji Panicker, Maala Parvathi, Shanthi Krishna, and Asokan form the rest of the cast. While Riyas K Babhar has edited the series, Aslam K Purayil has done the cinematography. Bijibal has composed the music. Masterpeace marks the second Malayalam web series from Disney+ Hotstar after the investigative thriller, Kerala Crime Files.

