HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Masterpeace’, starring Nithya Menen and Sharaf U Dheen, gets a premiere date

Directed by ‘Oru Thekkan Thallu Case’-fame Sreejith N, the series is written by Praveen S

October 14, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nithya Menen in a still from ‘Masterpeace’

Nithya Menen in a still from ‘Masterpeace’ | Photo Credit: @DisneyPlusHotstarMalayalam/YouTube

We had previously reported that Nithya Menen and Sharaf U Dheen are teaming up for Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming Malayalam web series Masterpeace. It’s now known that the series will start streaming on October 25.

ALSO READ
Malayalam director Sreejith N talks about his web series ‘Masterpeace,’ starring Nithya Menen and Sharafudheen
ALSO READ
Teaser of Nithya Menen, Sharaf U Dheen starrer ‘Masterpeace’ out

Directed by Oru Thekkan Thallu Case-fame Sreejith N, the series is written by Praveen S. Masterpeace is a comedy drama with the makers calling it the “the great Indian family trauma.”

Renji Panicker, Maala Parvathi, Shanthi Krishna, and Asokan form the rest of the cast. While Riyas K Babhar has edited the series, Aslam K Purayil has done the cinematography. Bijibal has composed the music. Masterpeace marks the second Malayalam web series from Disney+ Hotstar after the investigative thriller, Kerala Crime Files.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.