Masterclass with award-winning British film editor Andrew Bird

28 August 2021 18:17 IST

The masterclass will be streamed live on Goethe-Institut Bangalore’s social media pages

Goethe-Institut Bangalore is organising a masterclass at 7:30 pm, August 29, with British film editor Andrew Bird as a part of the 11th edition of Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF).

The BISFF runs from August 28 to September 5. As a part of the program, Goethe-Institut Bangalore is organising ‘Editing as a Process’, a masterclass in editing by Bird. It will be streamed live on Goethe-Institut Bangalore’s social media pages.

Bird is best known for his works in German cinema and is winner of awards for internationally-acknowledged films like The Countess, Comrades In Dreams, and She, A Chinese. He was awarded the Deutsche Filmpreis and the German Film Critics Award. He also took home the German Best Editor Award for The Edge of Heaven.

Advertising

Advertising

Bird, who studied German and Art History in Southampton and Hamburg, worked as a translator and script supervisor before he became one of the most acclaimed editors in the world. Film festivals across the world have started including a Bird Retrospective, including essential viewing like Gigantic (Sebastian Schipper), Head-On (Fatih Akin), The Countess (Julie Delpy) and The Future (Miranda July).

For more information, visit goethe.de