‘Master’ teaser: Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi lock horns in epic showdown

Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Master’

14 November 2020 18:15 IST

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film hopes to hit screens by Pongal 2021

After much hype (and delay), the teaser for Vijay’s Master has been released this Deepavali.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Vijay as a college professor and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, locking horns with him. The teaser promises a quickfire action-thriller, with plenty of style and swagger, as both the stars head towards a final showdown. Not much else is revealed in the teaser, that mostly serves as a showcase for Vijay fans to cheer him on.

The star cast consists of other big names such as Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, web series artiste Brigada and Gouri G Kishan of 96 fame in key roles. Kaithi’s Arjun Das also replaced Malayalam star Antony Varghese of Angamaly Diaries in the project.

Advertising

Advertising

Produced by XB Film Creators, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, who is collaborating with Vijay after Kaththi and the cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan.

Initially touted for a summer 2020 and then a Deepavali release, now Master is expected to hit screens for Pongal 2021 if theatres across Tamil Nadu are functioning at full capacity by then.