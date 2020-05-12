‘Master’, ‘Indian 2’ among other Tamil films to start post-production work

Following the directive issued by Government of Tamil Nadu, a few big-budget Tamil films have started post-production work this week.

The list includes the much-anticipated Master, starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

In a statement, the president of Film Employees’ Federation of South India, RK Selvamani, noted that the Tamil film industry is slowly kicking back into action after the nationwide lockdown threw life out of gear for 52 days.

Sivakarthikeyan in ‘Doctor’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Dubbing, editing and visual effects work can resume, provided technicians at work follow the guidelines issued by the Government and practice social distancing, wear masks and gloves and disinfect the premises regularly. I urge members to keep in mind that if even one person does not follow the guidelines or if one person is responsible for infecting others with COVID-19, it is the whole film industry that will suffer as a result,” Selvamani says in his statement, adding that FEFSI will notify the individual details of people working on behalf of production houses during this period.

Director Shankar’s mega-budget film starring Kamal Haasan, Indian 2, bankrolled by Lyca Productions, is also starting editing work, although it is worth noting that principal photography of the film is yet to be completed; filming was suspended when in February a crane crashed on the set in EVP film city, Poonamallee, killing three people. Another of Lyca Productions’ films, Raangi, starring Trisha, has also started post-production work.

Vishal, Shraddha Srinath and Robo Shankar in a still from ‘Chakra’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Besides Master and Indian 2, Sivakarthikeyan’s film, Doctor, directed by Nelson Dhilip Kumar and actor Vishal’s production venture, Chakra, are the others to begin editing.

Vels Film International’s Mookuthi Amman, which has Nayanthara playing the titular character, has started dubbing, while Prabhu Solomon’s Kumki 2 has started re-recording process.

Two projects of director Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench productions, the Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin, and another untitled web series, are currently in dubbing and editing stages of post-production.