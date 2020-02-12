‘Master’ co-star Vijay Sethupathi defends Vijay over IT raids conspiracy theory

Vijay Sethupathi is a star who’s been known to bond with his co-stars in movies easily, and his presence at several launches and events by other actors only exemplifies that.

Now, with the shooting of his Master with Vijay well underway, the actor has stuck up for his co-star on social media, addressing several conspiracy theories over the IT raids that happened at Vijay’s house.

Posting screenshots of a document that is titled ‘Key truths behind IT raids on Vijay’, Sethupathi commented on his Twitter account, “Poi vera velai irundha paarungada” (Why don’t you guys go do something else?)

The document traces a theory that Jeppiar’s daughter Regina is spearheading the Christian Conversion movement in TN, and wanted to accomplish this with the inclusion of actors like Sethupathi, Arya and other actors who have been ‘converted’ already. It goes on to mention the funding behind Vijay’s film Bigil and that the black money from the proceeds went to Vijay, producers AGS and Anbu Chezian who transferred the funds to Regina. It also adds that more skeletons would be uncovered in the coming days.

Clearly, Vijay Sethupathi hasn’t taken kindly to these accusations that is floating around on Whatsapp, and the normally-reticent star wants the industry to move on from the incident.

Meanwhile, the first single of Master titled Oru Kutti Kathai is set to release on Valentine's Day. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars the likes of Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das, and is set for a April 2020 release.