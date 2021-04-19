Massive 6.5 crore set for Nani-starrer ‘Shyam Singha Roy’

Nani in ‘Shyam Singha Roy’

HYDERABAD

19 April 2021 12:10 IST

The final schedule of the film directed by Rahul Sankrityan is underway in Hyderabad, at a ₹6.5 crore set

Director Rahul Sankrityan’s forthcoming Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy created a buzz when the film unit released the first poster of actor Nani, sporting a twirled moustache. A period drama that unfolds in Kolkata and Hyderabad and deals with the theme of reincarnation, the ambitious project stars Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian and Kriti Shetty as the female leads, and Rahul Ravindran, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam in important roles.

The final leg of filming is underway in Hyderabad, at a 10-acre set that cost ₹6.5 crore constructed by at director Avinash Kolla’s team. The set reportedly resembles portions of Kolkata.

Shyam Singha Roy’s story is by Satyadev Janga, and the team includes music composer Mickey J Meyer, cinematography Sanu John Varghese and National Award winning editor Naveen Nooli. The film is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli.

After this film, Nani is expected to begin shooting for director Vivek Athreya’s Ante Sundaraniki.