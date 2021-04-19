Telugu cinema Movies

Massive 6.5 crore set for Nani-starrer ‘Shyam Singha Roy’

Nani in ‘Shyam Singha Roy’  

Director Rahul Sankrityan’s forthcoming Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy created a buzz when the film unit released the first poster of actor Nani, sporting a twirled moustache. A period drama that unfolds in Kolkata and Hyderabad and deals with the theme of reincarnation, the ambitious project stars Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian and Kriti Shetty as the female leads, and Rahul Ravindran, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam in important roles.

The final leg of filming is underway in Hyderabad, at a 10-acre set that cost ₹6.5 crore constructed by at director Avinash Kolla’s team. The set reportedly resembles portions of Kolkata.

Shyam Singha Roy’s story is by Satyadev Janga, and the team includes music composer Mickey J Meyer, cinematography Sanu John Varghese and National Award winning editor Naveen Nooli. The film is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli.

After this film, Nani is expected to begin shooting for director Vivek Athreya’s Ante Sundaraniki.

Related Topics
The Hindu Cinema Plus
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2021 12:11:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/massive-65-crore-set-for-nani-starrer-shyam-singha-roy/article34356217.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY