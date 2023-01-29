HamberMenu
Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra get married; pictures from the ceremony go viral

The wedding was an intimate and private affair with immediate family

January 29, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

PTI
(left to right): Satyadeep’s mother Nalinimisra Tyabji, Satyadeep’s sister Chinmaya Misra, Satyadeep Mishra, Masaba Gupta, Masaba’s father Sir Vivian Richards, Masaba’s mother Neena Gupta, and Neena’s husband Vivek Mehra

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra have tied the knot, the couple announced on Friday.

The fashion designer-actor shared the news on her official Instagram page and posted photos with Mishra, who has worked in movies such as No One Killed Jessica and Bombay Velvet.

Many celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Zoya Akhtar, Konkona Sensharma and Ananya Panday, sent their best wishes to the newly-married couple.

In a follow-up post, Masaba posted a family photo with father, West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards and mother Neena Gupta.

Neena Gupta also shared the pictures on her Instagram.

Masaba Gupta was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. The couple got married in June 2015 and announced their separation in 2019. Mishra was previously married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari. They divorced in 2013.

Masaba Gupta and Mishra's wedding was an intimate and private affair with immediate family.

The Masaba Masaba star wore a custom-made 'Rani Core' lehenga of House of Masaba with her mother's jewellery, while Mishra sported a House of Masaba barfi pink kurta and pajama set with a bandi.

