Movies

Marvel’s ‘What If’ trailer: Doctor Strange, Thor and more return!

Marvel Studios unveiled a new trailer and poster today for “What If…?,” showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, “What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.

Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on Wednesday, August 11.

 


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 9, 2021 2:41:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/marvels-what-if-trailer-doctor-strange-thor-and-more-return/article35230307.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY