Marvel’s ‘What If’ trailer: Doctor Strange, Thor and more return!

The studio’s first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on August 11

Marvel Studios unveiled a new trailer and poster today for “What If…?,” showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU.

Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, “What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.

