Marvel’s ‘Loki’ Season 2 to premiere on Disney+ on October 6

May 17, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

Marvel fans have received one of the most awaited announcements of the year. The much-awaited second season of Loki, headlined by actor Tom Hiddleston will premiere on Disney+ on October 6. Marvel studio chief Kevin Feige announced the release date for the sequel at Disney 2023 Upfront on Tuesday.

Notably, Loki’s six-episode second season marks the first-ever second season of a show from the studio. The forthcoming season will follow the story of 'Loki's timeline cobwebs from Season 1. The series will feature the return of Tom's co-stars Owen Wilson and Sophia DiMartino. The appearance of Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan is also expected.

Feige did not mention whether actor Jonathan Majors will be reprising his role of Kang in Season 2 or not. Majors was arrested on March 25 on domestic violence charges and is currently awaiting a court hearing in June; he has denied the allegations, as per a report by Variety.

The sequel is written by writer Eric Martin and the direction comes from directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. The announcement concretes that Marvel is majorly slowing the pace of its Disney+ releases after unfurling 11 titles on the streamer in 2021 and 2022. Marvel had initially slated five live-action shows to debut in 2023.

Parallel to Loki Season 2, Echo and the Samuel L. Jackson series Secret Invasion (which premieres June 21), the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spinoff Ironheart and the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos were also earlier announced for the ongoing year. Ironheart and Agatha are now expected to debut in 2024.