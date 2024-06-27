ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel’s Kevin Feige confirms ‘The Fantastic Four’ is a period piece

Published - June 27, 2024 05:11 pm IST

Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige has revealed that ‘The Fantastic Four’ is a period film with the story set in the 1960s

The Hindu Bureau

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feig. | Photo Credit: AP

Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige has shared the latest details about The Fantastic Four. The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby part of Marvel Studios’ ‘The Fantastic Four’

Feige has revealed that the film is a period piece with the story set in the 1960s. In TheOfficial Marvel Podcast, Feige said, “It is a period film, and there was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a 4 symbol. There was a cityscape in that image.”

“There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know or the New York that existed in the 60s in our world. Those are smart observations.”

ALSO READ:Julia Garner to play Shalla-Bal version of Silver Surfer in ‘The Fantastic Four’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Feige added that filming for The Fantastic Four will begin on the Monday after Comic-Con, which will be July 29. Thefilm also stars Julia Garner as Silver Surfer, Paul Walter-Hauser, John Malkovich, Ralph Ineson and Natasha Lyonne.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US