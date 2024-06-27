Marvel’s Kevin Feige confirms ‘The Fantastic Four’ is a period piece

Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige has shared the latest details about The Fantastic Four. The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

Feige has revealed that the film is a period piece with the story set in the 1960s. In TheOfficial Marvel Podcast, Feige said, “It is a period film, and there was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a 4 symbol. There was a cityscape in that image.”

“There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know or the New York that existed in the 60s in our world. Those are smart observations.”

Feige added that filming for The Fantastic Four will begin on the Monday after Comic-Con, which will be July 29. Thefilm also stars Julia Garner as Silver Surfer, Paul Walter-Hauser, John Malkovich, Ralph Ineson and Natasha Lyonne.