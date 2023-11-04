ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel's 'Echo' series gets premiere date on Disney+Hotstar

November 04, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

All the five episodes of ‘Echo’ will release on Disney+Hotstar simultaneously, making it the first MCU show to premiere under a binge model

PTI

A still from Marvels’s ‘Echo’ | Photo Credit: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Marvel Studios' new superhero series Echo will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 10, 2024, the streamer has announced.

ALSO READ
Marvel shuffles calendar with new dates for ‘Agatha’, ‘Echo’,  ‘X-Men ’97’

All the five episodes of the series will release on streamer simultaneously, making it the first MCU show to premiere under a binge model. The show, fronted by Alaqua Cox, will be available to subscribers in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, according to a press release.

The series will focus on the deaf superhero character of Echo, who was introduced in Hawkeye, the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-led show that came out in November 2021.

ALSO READ:Marvel VFX workers vote to unionise with IATSE

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Played by Cox, Echo aka Maya Lopez is a hearing-impaired Native American woman with the ability to perfectly replicate another person's fighting style. The show will also star Zahn McClarnon, Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs and Cody Lightning with Vincent D'Onofrio returning as Wilson Fisk.

Echo follows Lopez as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy, as per the official plotline. Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie have directed the series, which is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin and Marion Dayre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US