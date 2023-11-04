HamberMenu
Marvel's 'Echo' series gets premiere date on Disney+Hotstar

All the five episodes of ‘Echo’ will release on Disney+Hotstar simultaneously, making it the first MCU show to premiere under a binge model

November 04, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

PTI
A still from Marvels’s ‘Echo’

A still from Marvels’s ‘Echo’ | Photo Credit: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Marvel Studios' new superhero series Echo will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 10, 2024, the streamer has announced.

All the five episodes of the series will release on streamer simultaneously, making it the first MCU show to premiere under a binge model. The show, fronted by Alaqua Cox, will be available to subscribers in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, according to a press release.

The series will focus on the deaf superhero character of Echo, who was introduced in Hawkeye, the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-led show that came out in November 2021.

Played by Cox, Echo aka Maya Lopez is a hearing-impaired Native American woman with the ability to perfectly replicate another person's fighting style. The show will also star Zahn McClarnon, Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs and Cody Lightning with Vincent D'Onofrio returning as Wilson Fisk.

Echo follows Lopez as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy, as per the official plotline. Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie have directed the series, which is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin and Marion Dayre.

