Marvel’s ‘Blade’ will likely receive R-rating, according to Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios is taking its time with the Blade reboot, emphasizing quality over speed, according to president Kevin Feige. In a recent interview with BlackTree TV, Feige addressed the long-anticipated film, which still stars two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. The project, first announced in July 2019, has seen a revolving door of writers and directors.

Feige stressed the importance of not rushing the Blade reboot, comparing it to the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated entry. Feige stated that maintaining an R-rating is crucial for characters like Deadpool and Blade, as it aligns with their inherent nature.

“For the last two years as we’ve been trying to crack that movie, the most important thing for us is not rushing it and making sure we are making the right Blade movie,” Feige said. “Because there were some great Blade movies years ago — they were all rated-R. So I think that’s, like Deadpool, inherent with the character of Blade.”

The original Blade franchise starred Wesley Snipes, debuting in 1998 and followed by Blade II in 2002, directed by Guillermo Del Toro, and Blade: Trinity in 2004. The upcoming reboot was first announced with Ali in the lead role. However, the project has faced significant challenges, including the departure of director Bassam Tariq in September 2022, just two months before filming was set to begin, as well as French-Algerian director Yann Demange, earlier this year. The film has also cycled through several screenwriters, including Watchmen‘s Stacy Osei-Kuffour and Michael Starrbury.

As of November last year, Variety reported that Blade had gone through at least five writers. At one point, the script transformed into a narrative led by women and filled with life lessons. Despite these changes, Marvel remains committed to the project, though it is now rumored to have a budget of less than $100 million.

Marvel’s Blade is slated for release on November 7, 2025.

