GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ will likely receive R-rating, according to Kevin Feige

Feige stated that maintaining an R-rating is crucial for characters like Deadpool and Blade, as it aligns with their inherent nature

Published - July 22, 2024 12:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kevin Feige

Kevin Feige | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Marvel Studios is taking its time with the Blade reboot, emphasizing quality over speed, according to president Kevin Feige. In a recent interview with BlackTree TV, Feige addressed the long-anticipated film, which still stars two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. The project, first announced in July 2019, has seen a revolving door of writers and directors.

Wesley Snipes is so good at being bad

Feige stressed the importance of not rushing the Blade reboot, comparing it to the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated entry. Feige stated that maintaining an R-rating is crucial for characters like Deadpool and Blade, as it aligns with their inherent nature.

“For the last two years as we’ve been trying to crack that movie, the most important thing for us is not rushing it and making sure we are making the right Blade movie,” Feige said. “Because there were some great Blade movies years ago — they were all rated-R. So I think that’s, like Deadpool, inherent with the character of Blade.”

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ loses second director as Yann Demange exits project

The original Blade franchise starred Wesley Snipes, debuting in 1998 and followed by Blade II in 2002, directed by Guillermo Del Toro, and Blade: Trinity in 2004. The upcoming reboot was first announced with Ali in the lead role. However, the project has faced significant challenges, including the departure of director Bassam Tariq in September 2022, just two months before filming was set to begin, as well as French-Algerian director Yann Demange, earlier this year. The film has also cycled through several screenwriters, including Watchmen‘s Stacy Osei-Kuffour and Michael Starrbury.

As of November last year, Variety reported that Blade had gone through at least five writers. At one point, the script transformed into a narrative led by women and filled with life lessons. Despite these changes, Marvel remains committed to the project, though it is now rumored to have a budget of less than $100 million.

Actor Aaron Pierre departs Marvel’s upcoming ‘Blade’ series

Marvel’s Blade is slated for release on November 7, 2025.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.