ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ loses second director as Yann Demange exits project

Published - June 13, 2024 01:25 pm IST

This marks the second directorial exit for the upcoming Marvel production following Bassam Tariq’s departure in 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Marvel’s upcoming ‘Blade’

Marvel’s much-anticipated reboot of the vampire superhero franchise, Blade, has hit another bump as Yann Demange, the film’s director, has departed the project, according to TheWrap, marking the second directorial exit following Bassam Tariq’s departure in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riz Ahmed starrer ‘Dammi’ sets release date on MUBI

Sources close to the production revealed that Demange’s departure was amicable and occurred weeks ago, citing the extended development phase of the project as a contributing factor. The Blade script has seen several iterations, with Eric Pearson, known for his work on Marvel’s The Fantastic Four, being the latest addition to the team after multiple other writers took turns, including Michael Green, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Michael Starrbury, Beau DeMayo, and Nic Pizzolatto.

Mia Goth joins Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ ‘Blade’

Despite Marvel’s official stance keeping the film on track for a November 7, 2025, release date, insiders suggest that meeting this deadline is increasingly doubtful given the current circumstances. The upcoming Marvel slate, including Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024 and Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and The Fantastic Four in 2025, is either completed, near completion, or well into production.

Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four’ casts Ralph Ineson as Galactus

The initial announcement of a new Blade movie at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 generated substantial excitement, especially with Mahershala Ali set to lead the reboot. Ali, expressing optimism about the film’s creative direction in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, mentioned being encouraged by the team involved in the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US