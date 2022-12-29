ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel Studios to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

December 29, 2022 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

Lee, who revolutionised pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk, died in 2018 at the age of 95

PTI

Stan Lee | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

A documentary on comic book legend Stan Lee is set to arrive on Disney+ next year, Marvel Studios has announced.

The company revealed the news on Wednesday on what would have been Lee's 100th birthday. Billed as an "original documentary", the project is simply titled "Stan Lee".

Marvel Studios shared the update on its official Twitter page along with a teaser montage of several of Lee's cameos in the films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee. Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus," the studio said in the tweet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lee, who revolutionised pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk, died in 2018 at the age of 95.

The comic book writer started working at Timely Comics, Marvel's predecessor, in 1939. In the 1960s, he became the writer and editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics before being named publisher in 1972.

Lee eventually became the face of the company and an inspiration to comic book lovers worldwide.

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios and Stan Lee Universe, a venture between Genius Brands International and POW! Entertainment, signed a 20-year agreement to license the name and likeness of Lee. The deal will allow the studio to use Lee's name and likeness in future feature films and television productions, as well as Disney theme parks, various "experiences" and merchandising.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US