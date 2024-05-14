ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel Studios pursue legal action against Instagram over ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ leaker

Updated - May 14, 2024 02:52 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 02:41 pm IST

The studio has filed a subpoena request urging Instagram to disclose the identity of the operator behind the leaker account

The Hindu Bureau

Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Marvel Studios has taken legal action against Instagram in pursuit of unmasking the alleged leaker of confidential material related to the upcoming, Captain America: Brave New World. The studio has filed a subpoena request in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, urging Instagram to disclose the identity of the operator behind the account.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ review: What does it mean to be Captain America?

According to Marvel, the Instagram account in question shared a copyrighted image from the yet-to-be-released film without proper authorization. The subpoena request is made under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, indicating the severity of the alleged infringement.

Matthew Slatoff, VP of global security and content protection at Marvel Studios, provided a supporting statement for the subpoena request. He highlighted that the infringement occurred when the account, @canwegetsometoast posted a copyrighted image from Brave New World in an Instagram Story, which was brought to Instagram’s attention by a senior paralegal at the Walt Disney Co.

Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four’ casts Ralph Ineson as Galactus

This legal action comes after @canwegetsometoast previously leaked information about the film, accurately revealing its title change to Captain America: Brave New World ahead of the official announcement. The movie has faced other leaks recently when a McDonald’s toy line revealed a significant spoiler almost a year before the scheduled release date.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Captain America: Brave New World is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025, with Anthony Mackie returning as Samuel Wilson/Captain America and Harrison Ford joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus Ross. Directed by Julius Onah and co-written by Malcolm Spellman, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, and Danny Ramirez.

Kristen Stewart would only consider a Marvel film if Greta Gerwig was involved
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US