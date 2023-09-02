Marvel shuffles calendar with new dates for ‘Agatha’, ‘Echo’,  ‘X-Men ’97’

September 02, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

Due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Marvel Studios has rescheduled several of its Disney+ shows, reported Hollywood Reporter. The schedule shifts come in the wake of Disney CEO Bob Iger saying in June that Marvel’s drastically increased output had “diluted focus and attention” for the studio.

MCU’s first animated series, “What If...?”, will open in December over the holiday season. Echo, a spin-off of 2021’s Hawkeye starring Alaqua Cox as Marvel’s first Native American and first deaf superhero - has been shifted from November 29 to January 2024. All episodes of the show will release at once, making it the first binge release for a Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+.

X-Men ’97, an update of the famous animated X-Men series from the 1990s, will now release early 2024 from the previously scheduled plan of late 2023. WandaVision spin-off Agatha, starring Kathryn Hahn as the disgraced witch Agatha Harkness, is set to release in the fall of 2024, around the Halloween season.

The show, first announced as Agatha: House of Harkness in July, 2022, was later renamed as Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Right now, the show is titled Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. Marvel’s next Disney+ product is Loki Season 2, set to premiere on October 6. Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the titular god of mischief.