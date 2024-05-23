ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel sets Vision series for 2026 with Paul Bettany

Published - May 23, 2024 02:18 pm IST

Marvel has tapped Terry Matalas to bring back Vision in new Disney+ series for 2026, exploring his purpose, post ‘WandaVision’

The Hindu Bureau

Paul Bettany as ‘Vision’. | Photo Credit: Disney+

Marvel has tapped Terry Matalas, the executive producer of Star Treck: Picard, to resurrect Vision, the synthezoid essayed by Paul Bettany for a new Disney+ series for 2026, reported Variety.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘WandaVision’ review: Lost in Marvel’s la la land

While Matalas will be the showrunner and Bettany will return to the role. Vision, who was killed by Thanos in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, came back twice in 2021’s WandaVision, first as a spectral creation by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), through magic powered by grief, and then as a rebuilt, nuts-and-bolts android with a ghost white appearance and zero memory of his past life, wrote Variety.

In the WandaVision finale, Wanda’s Vision restored the ghost Vision’s memories, post which Wanda allowed her Vision to fade away from existence.

ALSO READ:‘Vision’ spin-off series in works with ‘WandaVision’ head writer at Marvel Studios

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The upcoming series could be about ghost Vision exploring his new purpose in life, and the story will resume after the events of WandaVision. With the entry of Matalas, this is Marvel’s first new live-action series pick up in two years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US