Marvel returns to Comic-Con with hotly anticipated panel about its post-’Deadpool & Wolverine’ plans

Marvel Studios is returning to San Diego Comic-Con for its iconic Saturday night panel, which is expected to feature big announcements and surprise guests.

After Marvel skipped the convention last year due to the Hollywood strikes, which prevented writers and actors from speaking on panels, anticipation for its session in Comic-Con's famed Hall H is palpable among fans.

The studio is expected to announce news teasing their upcoming titles in its Phase 5 plan and beyond, with Marvel President Kevin Feige as the only confirmed speaker. He will be joined by several special guests, who may include stars of upcoming Marvel titles like Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four.

Fans are speculating that Marvel will confirm cast members and show clips or trailers for upcoming films and Disney+ series. Marvel already took over Hall H on Thursday with an electric panel celebrating Deadpool & Wolverine, in which the audience was treated to a full screening and surprise guests joining stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on stage.

The mounting enthusiasm for the film at Comic-Con was reflected across the country as the fans rushed to see it in theatres, securing the film as the new record holder for the Thursday preview for an R-rated movie. The comic book film sold an estimated USD 38.5 million worth of movie tickets from preview screenings Thursday.

ALSO READ:Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman break Guinness World Record for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer

The Deadpool & Wolverine success woke up a sleepy year for Marvel and assuaged worries about its box-office underperformance in late 2023. The superhero factory hit a record low in November with the launch of The Marvels, which opened with just USD 47 million.

Prior to the studio's latest opening, which is on track to break more records, the idea of “superhero fatigue” became a popular talking point in the film world. Deadpool & Wolverine and Thursday's packed panel have dampened discussion of audience apathy for comic book movies.