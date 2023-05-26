ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel halts production on 'Thunderbolts' movie due to writers strike

May 26, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

Members of the WGA went on strike early this month demanding better wages, higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts among other things

PTI

‘Thunderbolts’ stars stars Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Marvel Studios has put production of "Thunderbolts" feature film on hold due to the ongoing Writers Guild Association (WGA) strike.

Members of the WGA went on strike early this month demanding better wages, higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts among other things.

ALSO READ
Cannes 2023: Sean Penn, backing WGA strike, calls Producers Guild the ‘Bankers Guild’

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, "Thunderbolts" was set to start shooting in three weeks in Atlanta.

The move comes weeks after the studio had to pause pre-production on its Mahershala Ali-led "Blade" movie, which was expected to shoot in June as well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Paper Towns” helmer Jake Schreier is directing "Thunderbolts", with "Beef" scribe Lee Sung Jin working on the script from a first draft by writer Eric Pearson.

The film stars Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, all reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) characters.

"Thunderbolts" is slated to release on July 26, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US