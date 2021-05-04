Movies

Marvel gives sneak-peak into ‘Eternals’; reveals titles for ‘Black Panther 2’ and more

Angelina Jolie in ‘Eternals’  

Marvel Studios on Monday unveiled an exclusive teaser to reaffirm its commitment to the theatrical experience, offering first glimpse into Chloe Zhao’s superhero saga “Eternals” as well as revealing the titles for “Black Panther” and “Captain Marvel” sequels.

The over three-minute-long trailer is a love letter to theatrical experiences and starts with a compilation of scenes from previous Marvel blockbusters such as “Iron Man”, “Captain America”, “Thor”, “Black Panther”, Guardians of the Galaxy”, “Doctor Strange” and others.

In the background, the words of late Marvel legend Stan Lee can be heard, “I love being with people; it’s the most incredible feeling in the world. That world may change and evolve, but the one that will never change – we’re all part of one big family.” “That man next to you; he’s your brother. That woman over there; she’s your sister. We’re all part of one universe that moves ever upward and onward to greater glory,” Lee says in the video.

The video showcases new footage for two of Marvel’s much-awaited titles: Scarlett Johansson-led “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings”.The two films, which were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, are currently slated to release on July 9 and September 3 this year, respectively.

The clip then offers first look into “Eternals”, the studio’s epic superhero saga, featuring an ensemble cast of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Kit Harington.

Zhao, who is fresh off from her best director win at the Oscars for “Nomadland”, presents a story about an alien race living on Earth for over 7,000 years who team up to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

“Eternals” is scheduled for release on November 5.

The movie will be followed by Tom Holland’s third “Spider-Man” movie, titled “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which will release on December 17, 2021.

The studio revealed the title for “Black Panther 2” as “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, while Brie Larson-led “Captain Marvel 2” will be called “The Marvels”.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is currently under production and Marvel has made it clear that it won’t recast the titular role of Black Panther after the demise of lead star Chadwick Boseman last year. The sequel will release on July 8, 2022.

“The Marvels” will feature Larson as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel alongside Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris, who will reprise her role of Monica Rambeau from Disney Plus series “WandaVision”.

To be directed by Nia DaCosta, the movie is slated to release on November 11, 2022.

Also set to release in 2022 are “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” on March 25, 2022 and Chris Hemsworth-starrer “Thor: Love and Thunder” on May 6, 2022.

In 2023, the studio will release “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (February 17, 2023) and “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” ( May 5, 2023).

The video concludes with the announcement that “Fantastic Four”, to be directed by Jon Watts, will also release in 2023.

 

